Authorities: Man doing ‘burnouts’ leads to arrest for gun, dealing meth

Posted 2:07 pm, March 10, 2018, by

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – Police arrested a New Castle man on Friday night after authorities said they were tipped off because he was performing “burnouts” in a parking lot.

At around 10:30 p.m. Friday, authorities were dispatched to the 2000 block of Grand Ave. in New Castle.

Dakota Haddock, 24, was arrested after police said they found a 9 mm handgun, 7 grams of meth, THC wax and paraphernalia.

He was booked into Henry County Jail on the charges of dealing methamphetamine while possessing a gun, carrying a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s