× 15 people displaced by apartment fire on north side, IFD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Over a dozen people are displaced after an apartment complex caught fire on Indy’s north side.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the 2300 block of East 52nd Street near North Keystone Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived at Willowbrook Apartments, they saw heavy fire coming from the one-story building.

Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack of the structure and all utilities had to be cut off.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes, but not before a second alarm was called for additional resources.

3:46 AM – 18 displaced from 9 Units at Willow Brook Apts. after working smoke alarm alerts sleeping occupants to fire. $150K damage & No injuries #UnderInvestigation pic.twitter.com/IP5Hzzqtwb — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) March 10, 2018

5 handlines in operation & aggressive offensive attack by crews stops fast moving blaze & negates full deployment of 2nd Alarm companies dispatched at 4:03 AM. Under control in 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/U38qRLSi1y — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) March 10, 2018

Everyone made it out safely with no reported injuries.

All 9 units at the complex were affected by the fire and at least 15 people are now displaced.

Indianapolis Fire Department PIO Rita Reith said they are working with Victims Assistance to help find shelters for the families.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.