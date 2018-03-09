LIVESTREAM: Funeral service and procession for Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett
Programming changes Friday due to live coverage of Deputy Pickett’s funeral

Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old Cincy woman last seen in Indiana

Posted 11:50 am, March 9, 2018, by

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old woman, who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

The woman, Elfriede Lang from Cincinnati, is described to be 140 pounds, 5-feet-3-inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Lang was last seen Thursday, March 8, in Greenfield. She was last seen driving a green 2018 Honda HRV with Ohio plate BDC7180.

If you have any information on Elfriede B. Lang, contact the Colerain Township Police Department at 513-321-2677 or 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s