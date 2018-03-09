× ‘Spring forward’ one hour for daylight saving time this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s almost time to spring forward. Many Hoosiers will set their clocks ahead an hour this weekend for daylight saving time.

The shift moves one hour of daylight to the evening from the morning.

The change officially occurs at 2 a.m. local time Sunday. Most people find it’s a good idea to set their clocks ahead before heading to bed Saturday night.

Public safety officials say this is also a good time to put a new battery in the smoke alarm.

Daylight Savings Time will end when we “fall back” an hour on Sunday, November 4, 2018.