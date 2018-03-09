× Police departments cover from officers attending funeral for Deputy Pickett

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – As thousands of law enforcement officers attended the funeral for Deputy Jacob Pickett, others stepped up to cover shifts for them. Patrol cars from beyond the city limits were spotted throughout the day. The extra police officers and deputies took over tasks, like managing traffic along the procession route, to allow the officers who knew Pickett to attend the services.

Plainfield Police sent ten of their own to Brownsburg. Those who assisted ranged from detectives to traffic officers. Captain Jill Lees was among them.

“It’s amazing how the thin blue line is really strong,” Lees said.

She was assigned to direct traffic at 56th and Green Streets in Brownsburg – a spot along the procession route.

“We drop everything that we have going on during times like these to band together, to assist in any way we can,” Lees said. “We all come together. It doesn’t matter if you wear brown, blue, if you’re state police, county or local.”

For many, taking on these roles brings the impact of the tragedy to their own families.

“It really hits home,” Lees said. “This makes it truly real. You have conversations with our family. Times like these really show the dangers of the job.”

Some firefighters also lending a helping hand in this time of mourning. The Lebanon Fire Department shared pictures and a message of gratitude for the Frankfort and Pittsboro emergency crews covering for them Friday.