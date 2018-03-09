× Lafayette school teacher arrested, accused of exploiting boys he taught pitching to

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A teacher at Lafayette’s Amelia Earhart Elementary School was arrested on child exploitation and solicitation charges Friday morning.

Lafayette police say they began investigating 46-year-old Joseph R. Kimerer Jr. on Feb. 27 after receiving reports of suspicious activity involving the 4th grade teacher.

According to police, the investigation revealed Kimerer victimized multiple boys, ages 12 to 13. Many of the alleged incident occurred inside the elementary school, during school hours, police say.

Kimerer’s alleged victims took private baseball pitching lessons with the teacher. During that time, the victims claim Kimerer told them to go to a bathroom inside the school to masturbate, and send pictures of them doing it, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The victims also claim Kimerer provided them with clear lotion in a plastic tube and taught them how to look up pornography on their phones.

On Feb. 27, officers spoke with Kimerer who allegedly admitted that his conversations with some of the boys went too far and he asked for photos of some of the boys, the affidavit says.

After conducting multiple interviews and collecting evidence, police took Kimerer into custody at about 10 a.m. Friday. He’s been charged with 13 counts, including vicarious sexual gratification, child exploitation with intent to satisfy sex desires, child solicitation, and inappropriate communication with a child.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with further information or additional victims to contact the Lafayette Police Department Detective Division at (765) 807-1250.