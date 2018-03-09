Greensburg man receives 45 years after marriage proposal turned into murder

GREENSBURG, Ind. – A central Indiana man received 45 years in prison Friday for killing his girlfriend.

Jason Eaton pleaded guilty in January to murdering his girlfriend, Wendy Sabatini, in Oct. 2016 after she denied his proposal for marriage.

Sabatini’s son was the one who found her body in their home in the 900 block of E. Washington St. when he returned from an internship. Her body was found in a bedroom, along with a gun that was seized by police.

Eaton told police that he approached Sabatini with an engagement ring and she declined before he was able to ask. He retrieved the gun from a nightstand and shot her in the head from behind.

He received 45 years in prison with two years of probation to follow the sentence.