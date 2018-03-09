LIVESTREAM: Funeral service and procession for Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett
Florida Gov. Scott signs compromise gun control bill

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has signed a school safety bill passed by the Legislature in response to the Valentine’s Day mass shooting that killed 17 people at a high school.

The bill signed Friday falls short of what Scott and the shooting’s survivors wanted. It also marks Scott’s break with the National Rifle Association.

It raises the minimum age to buy rifles from 18 to 21, extends a three-day waiting period for handgun purchases to include long guns and bans bump stocks that allow guns to mimic fully automatic fire. It also creates a so-called “guardian” program that enables teachers and other school employees to carry handguns.

Student activists from the school where the shooting took place followed the bill’s track closely and called it “a baby step.”

