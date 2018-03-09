Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett to be laid to rest Friday

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Thousands are expected Friday as Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett is laid to rest.

Pickett was fatally shot in the line of duty last week and taken off life support early Monday morning. Now, Hoosiers will have a chance to pay their last respects to the fallen deputy.

Around 7 a.m. Friday, Deputy Pickett’s body will be moved from Crown Hill Funeral Home to Connection Pointe Christian Church in Brownsburg for his funeral service. A procession will escort Pickett’s flag-draped casket to the church.

Pickett’s memorial service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and is expected to last about two hours. After the service, a 52-mile procession will take Pickett from the church to his final resting place in the Heroes of Public Safety Section at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.

The procession, which is expected to begin around 2 p.m., will last several hours (you can find the entire route here). It will pass by White Lick Elementary School, where his widow teaches, as well as the Boone County Sheriff’s Department and the Boone County Courthouse.

The motorcade will stop at the sheriff’s department for Pickett’s 10-42 End of Watch call.

The public is asked to line the procession route and wear blue or red, white and blue to honor the fallen deputy’s sacrifice.

