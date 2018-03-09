Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett laid to rest Friday

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Thousands of mourners congregated at Connection Pointe Christian Church in Brownsburg on Friday to pay their last respects to Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett as he is laid to rest.
Pickett was fatally shot in the line of duty last week and taken off life support early Monday morning. Now, Hoosiers will have a chance to pay their last respects to the fallen deputy.
Around 7 a.m. Friday, Deputy Pickett’s body was moved from Crown Hill Funeral Home to Connection Pointe Christian Church in Brownsburg for his funeral service. A procession escorted Pickett’s flag-draped casket to the church.
Pickett’s moving service was officiated by Pastor Steve Reeves, a man who has known Pickett since he was 10-years-old. Among the list of speakers were Gov. Eric Holcomb, Rep. Todd Rokita, Sheriff Mike Nielsen, and Tipton Officer Bradley Robins.
One of the most moving portions of the services was when Robins, who is one of Pickett’s good friends, delivered the eulogy. He tearfully but directly addressed Pickett’s wife Jen, saying “Jen you are one of our pack. You have been for a long time. We pledge to you and the boys to give 100%. Jen, we are forever indebted to you for sharing Jake with us.”
A 52-mile procession is underway taking Pickett from the church to his final resting place in the Heroes of Public Safety Section at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.
The procession, which has around 575 cars and is about 5 miles long, will last several hours (you can find the entire route here).
It passed by White Lick Elementary School, where his widow teaches. A line of hundreds of Brownsburg students were gathered on the side of the road to pay their respects.
The motorcade stopped at the sheriff’s office for Pickett’s 10-42 End of Watch call and then the Boone County Courthouse.
The public is asked to line the procession route and wear blue or red, white and blue to honor the fallen deputy’s sacrifice.
Law enforcement starting to gather at Deputy Pickett’s grave. pic.twitter.com/mzOyyYLjpi
— Nick McGill (@NickMcGillTV) March 9, 2018
#DeputyPickett's funeral procession is making its way into the Crown Hill Cemetery, where the officer will be laid to rest. https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0 pic.twitter.com/KdJho8e00I
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
The honor guard once again rehearsing their steps. Every move they make bears importance, so they’re making sure every move they make is perfect. pic.twitter.com/RKyB8yVSKv
— Nick McGill (@NickMcGillTV) March 9, 2018
During Deputy Pickett's end of watch call, a rainbow appeared over Boone County #JakeStrong https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0 pic.twitter.com/e0G2srffJQ
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
EMOTIONAL: Final dispatch for Deputy Jacob Pickett pic.twitter.com/JUuNcLSseR
— Angela Brauer (@AngelaBrauerTV) March 9, 2018
Just some of the flower arrangements placed at the gravesite of Deputy Jake Pickett. Occasionally first responders who appear to be on duty have come by and dropped off flowers or tokens of support. pic.twitter.com/f9Z0jBnONY
— Nick McGill (@NickMcGillTV) March 9, 2018
"We will take the watch from here" — in the final seconds of the end of watch call for Deputy Pickett, you can hear three barks. Pickett's K9 partner Brik has been present throughout the week. pic.twitter.com/fK8uM0OWsx
— Gabby Gonzalez (@Gabby_Gonzalez) March 9, 2018
Listen to the emotional #EndOfWatch for fallen Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett. https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0 pic.twitter.com/9AT8YHvZht
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
End of watch taking place outside Boone County Sheriff's Office for #DeputyPickett https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0 pic.twitter.com/a9Du9jYAOz
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
Scenes from downtown #Lebanon as #DeputyPickett’s procession makes its way through the courthouse square. pic.twitter.com/EualQFJitR
— Jill Glavan (@jillglavan) March 9, 2018
Our deepest condolences are with Deputy Jacob Pickett's family, friends and fellow officers today. So many residents came out to pay respects during the procession. Thank you for your service, Deputy Pickett. pic.twitter.com/6Un17qnhZd
— Town of Brownsburg (@BrownsburgIN) March 9, 2018
Boone County firefighters have raised the Garrison flag in Lebanon as the funeral procession honoring Deputy Jacob Pickett continues. https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0 pic.twitter.com/PWv6Y05fq7
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
#DeputyPickett’s procession has made it to downtown Lebanon, where firefighters hoisted the Garrison flag and stand at attention. Large crowds surround courthouse in support. pic.twitter.com/1tGj23sMzX
— Jill Glavan (@jillglavan) March 9, 2018
As officers attend the funeral services, others are stepping up to cover shifts and manage traffic along procession route. These are just some of the departments we spotted at Brownsburg PD. pic.twitter.com/2KUwEec4ab
— Gabby Gonzalez (@Gabby_Gonzalez) March 9, 2018
The students of White Lick Elementary, where the wife of Deputy Pickett teaches, line procession to honor the officer killed in the line of duty https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0 pic.twitter.com/8FzD8ybweF
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
Flags line the road inside Crown Hill cemetery leading to the gravesite where Deputy Jacob Pickett will be laid to rest. #JakeStrong pic.twitter.com/LdRQQT3otZ
— Lindsey Eaton (@LindseyEatoNews) March 9, 2018
About 575 vehicles are participating in the funeral procession for #DeputyPickett today. It's stretching nearly 5 miles. Watch it live here: https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0 pic.twitter.com/tzRAAzOXRp
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
Construction crew stopped work along the procession route to pay respects. #JakeStrong pic.twitter.com/piEQZ29UQU
— Zach Myers (@ZachMyersNews) March 9, 2018
Part of Michigan Rd. close to the cemetery is lined in balloons ahead of the procession. #JakeStrong pic.twitter.com/iqEzhmli9B
— Haley Bull (@HaleyBullNews) March 9, 2018
WATCH: The Brownsburg community honors a hero. pic.twitter.com/Cg4BeeLILA
— Olivia McClellan (@OliviaMNews) March 9, 2018
More and more people showing up now at the memorial. We expect the procession soon. Many bringing the entire family including their pets. pic.twitter.com/t5Sqn1gqwp
— Angela Brauer (@AngelaBrauerTV) March 9, 2018
This family is getting ready for the procession here in Brownsburg. The entire procession is over 50 miles long. The first stop will be at White Lick Elementary. pic.twitter.com/GaSLW2RBPH
— Olivia McClellan (@OliviaMNews) March 9, 2018
I’m here in Brownsburg outside of White Lick Elementary School where Deputy Pickett’s wife is a teacher. Students are waiting for the procession to begin. pic.twitter.com/fSXMgn8r72
— Olivia McClellan (@OliviaMNews) March 9, 2018
The courthouse square in downtown Lebanon is starting to fill up for #DeputyPickett’s procession. This man came on his own from Jamestown to play bagpipes as it goes through this area. pic.twitter.com/kMPXiLsL8h
— Jill Glavan (@jillglavan) March 9, 2018
The funeral procession for #DeputyPickett is underway. Here are some of the locations where you can see it. #JakeStrong https://t.co/Q6hK6E0tXG
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
Incredible sight outside Connection Pointe Church. #JakeStrong pic.twitter.com/ViwM0BJRP8
— Zach Myers (@ZachMyersNews) March 9, 2018
People are trying to find room on this flag to write their condolences and sign their names. pic.twitter.com/vvzgPUS5m3
— Angela Brauer (@AngelaBrauerTV) March 9, 2018
A piano version of "God Bless the USA" plays as mourners file out of the church and prepare for the procession to Crown Hill Cemetery https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0 pic.twitter.com/h1giutIRol
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
Reeves: "So where is God? At the end of the day, at the end of life, every person here will realize, He really has been there all along" https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
Deputy Jacob Pickett will be buried next to @SouthportPD Lt. Allan in the Heroes of Public Safety section at Crown Hill. #JakeStrong pic.twitter.com/sdgiBXdmzR
— Lindsey Eaton (@LindseyEatoNews) March 9, 2018
“We ♥️ Mrs. Pickett.” This is what you see when you arrive to White Lick Elementary School. pic.twitter.com/JC6arnpRbi
— Olivia McClellan (@OliviaMNews) March 9, 2018
Reeves says Jake's in a place without violence, without crime–a perfect place https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
Reeves: "Where is God? Here's the answer: God has been with us all along" https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
Reeves: "Maybe without knowing it today, Jake has brought together thousands and thousands of lives" https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
Dozens of people are arriving now, parking for the procession. They have flags and ribbons on their cars. Several bought and are wearing shirts with Pickett's name on them. pic.twitter.com/jIwgcMYr6X
— Angela Brauer (@AngelaBrauerTV) March 9, 2018
As blue ribbons hang nearby, officers from three different departments work together to direct traffic along funeral procession route. #jakestrong pic.twitter.com/PmafL2pKjz
— Gabby Gonzalez (@Gabby_Gonzalez) March 9, 2018
Reeves: "If ever there was a time for hope, we desperately need that today" #JakeStrong https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
Reeves talks about Pickett's infectious laugh, which he had even as a 10-year-old; "We won't hear that again" https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
Reeves: "Last Friday, each of us went about our lives, unaware of the time. Unaware of the tragedy that was going on at the time…frankly, we're still in shock today. We're here, but in many ways, we're not here." https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0 pic.twitter.com/J6MTodZUsP
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
Reeves says he first met Jake on the baseball team and said he stood out, even as a 10-year-old boy https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
Pastor Steve Reeves is now delivering his message. "I'd like to talk to you for a few minutes about my friend, Jake" https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
Officers are showing up to the memorial now and spending some time here ahead of the procession. They are emotional, shaking their heads in disbelief. pic.twitter.com/iWyCvkIYWR
— Angela Brauer (@AngelaBrauerTV) March 9, 2018
“Knowing that could have easily been me is tough to swallow. But anything I can do to support the family and fellow K9 officers, I’ll do.” pic.twitter.com/Fwkad4pHMJ
— Olivia McClellan (@OliviaMNews) March 9, 2018
"We will forever honor your sacrifice. We love you, bro." pic.twitter.com/nYvjfsgAcg
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
"Jen, you're one of our pack. And you have been for a long time. We pledge to give you and the boys 100%" https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
Officer Bradley Robins: "Jake was known to have a soft spot for animals. When he would come across an animal, he would try to replace that pain with a strategy of comfort." pic.twitter.com/714ncbD1RZ
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
Nielsen: "Godspeed, Jake. You will be missed by many and we will take it from here" https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0 pic.twitter.com/big2yesDuf
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
Nielsen: "We know that Jake will have everlasting life. He has been accepted into the gates of heaven and is watching down on us now" https://t.co/h7tnt0NA0q
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
Pastor Steve Reeves with Connection Pointe Christian Church will officiate the service for Deputy Pickett https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0 pic.twitter.com/hHqQRBukud
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
A K9 procession honored Deputy Pickett before the service #JakeStrong #BooneCountyStrong https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0 pic.twitter.com/zPbiiFJ7I3
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
Deputy Pickett's uniform is part of the backdrop for his funeral #JakeStrong #BooneCountyStrong https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0 pic.twitter.com/5Y8r0w0KVt
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
Here's a look at the front of the funeral program for Deputy Jacob Pickett #JakeStrong #BooneCountyStrong https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0 pic.twitter.com/cL6YtaOWmm
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
“We’ve lost an officer but there is someone watching over everyone now.” pic.twitter.com/dxQPwlJe1M
— Olivia McClellan (@OliviaMNews) March 9, 2018
These men came from Fort Wayne to honor Deputy Pickett. They tell me, “We’ve lost a hero, but have gained a guardian angel.” pic.twitter.com/qmJP8ssTCr
— Olivia McClellan (@OliviaMNews) March 9, 2018
Thank you cards have been placed on many squad cars here at Connection Pointe. pic.twitter.com/GjYlOJdj0Q
— Olivia McClellan (@OliviaMNews) March 9, 2018
Mourners continue to file in for the deputy's funeral #JakeStrong #BooneCountyStrong https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0 pic.twitter.com/nRDOgU42G7
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
Funeral services for Deputy Pickett running a little behind. People still filing in. 1500 are just law enforcement officers. Expecting thousands. pic.twitter.com/dBQPWhGzai
— Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) March 9, 2018
The honor guard watching Deputy Pickett changed out just before the service #JakeStrong https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0 pic.twitter.com/qxrCtsMvcv
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
Funeral services for Deputy Pickett are beginning here at Connection Pointe Christian Church in Brownsburg. https://t.co/Lpj6853u1N pic.twitter.com/sqbFjSIVsd
— Olivia McClellan (@OliviaMNews) March 9, 2018
Officers and mourners are filing into Connection Pointe Christian Church for Deputy Pickett's funeral #JakeStrong https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0 pic.twitter.com/UccPUq8PJ6
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
A very moving sight as Police Officers & Firefighters continue to arrive at Connection Point Christian Church preparing for Deputy Pickett’s funeral service. #DeputyPickett @boonecosheriff pic.twitter.com/dx7Clo2gu4
— Michael Pruitt, PIO (@Michael_Pruitt1) March 9, 2018
Here's a look at the funeral program for Deputy Jacob Pickett. Gov. Eric Holcomb, Rep. Todd Rokita, and Sheriff Mike Nielsen will speak. Officer Bradley Robins will deliver the eulogy #JakeStrong https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0 pic.twitter.com/sjwwTrJ4OS
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
Signs of support are set up outside White Lick elementary where Deputy Jacob Pickett’s wife Jen works as a first grade teacher.
Students in @Brownsburg_CSC will come out later to see his funeral procession.#PickettStrong pic.twitter.com/xhjq5Dz4zZ
— Jesse Wells (@JesseWellsNews) March 9, 2018
Viewer Jessica Follette shared this picture of her daughter's special bow to honor Deputy Pickett; her dad is a Greenwood PD officer, and he's helping with the procession today https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0 #JakeStrong #BooneCountyStrong pic.twitter.com/ZrCe90Zr3o
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
Oath keepers color guard outside Deputy Pickett funeral as governor and senator rokita will speak pic.twitter.com/kTVpxTQyzM
— Russ McQuaid (@RussMcQuaidNews) March 9, 2018
Scene outside Connection Pointe Christian Church ahead of the funeral for fallen Boone County Sheriffs Deputy Jacob Pickett. pic.twitter.com/qbSKYaTeYh
— Ryan Liggett (@RyanLiggettNews) March 9, 2018
The officers are being staged in a large gym at the church. It is filling up fast pic.twitter.com/99LyiLmSuc
— Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) March 9, 2018
This is the prayer card from Deputy Jacob Pickett's visitation yesterday. At his family's request, Deputy Pickett's partner, Brik will be a major part of today's services as the hero is laid to rest. 💙#JakeStrong pic.twitter.com/y0mRNuQnUY
— Lindsey Eaton (@LindseyEatoNews) March 9, 2018
Here's another look at the procession route for Deputy Jacob Pickett. The funeral procession spans more than 50 miles #JakeStrong https://t.co/Q6hK6Ei4Pe pic.twitter.com/1NWUo77CXK
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
We'll have some programming changes today for Deputy Pickett's funeral. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. https://t.co/RaW1AJQidH pic.twitter.com/BNjbXBVEMK
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
Stop by and pick up a blue ribbon to support Deputy Pickett and all LEOs. Open today 7am-3pm 🖤💙🖤
#JakeStrong #BooneCountyPride pic.twitter.com/Qy8ZjZFmCH
— Tosh Dental Group (@ToshDentalGroup) March 9, 2018
Dressed for school & ready to support @boonecosheriff @ISPIndianapolis and all 1st responders as we honor Deputy Jacob Pickett. #RIPDeputyPickett pic.twitter.com/THIzba72n3
— Daniel McGill (@indyfuelfanatic) March 9, 2018
An emotional day today for the community. A black ribbon hangs from @ZionsvilleIN flags on Main Street in memory of fallen hero Deputy Pickett. We honor him. #JakeStrong pic.twitter.com/vab6XQ45Z4
— Amanda Dorman Vela (@amandajdorman) March 9, 2018
🔹 Plan ahead
🔹 Park in a safe location, not along the road
🔹 Dress Warm
🔹 Do not try to cross the street through the procession
🔹 Be patient
🔹 Pay attention to traffic
🔹 Tune to local media to keep track of where procession is https://t.co/Mi8AjPJez2
— Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) March 8, 2018
Today we lay to rest a hero, father and a husband all bundled into a person we know as Deputy Pickett who gave his life to his community. #DeputyPickett pic.twitter.com/83UflZ7Smh
— Madison County EMA (@MadisonCoEMA) March 9, 2018
The memorial for Deputy Jacob Pickett at the Boone County Sheriff’s Department has continued to grow all week long
Officers from across the United States are in town to honor #DeputyPickett. These are a few of the patches I saw tonight#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/hEj2v2WnNZ
— Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) March 9, 2018
#ICYMI K9 bark as Honor Guard carries Deputy Pickett’s casket into Connection Pointe Christian Church ahead of his funeral https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0 #JakeStrong #BooneCountyStrong pic.twitter.com/21t2cS92Sk
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
Moments ago the body of #DeputyPickett arrived at Connection Pointe Christian Church ahead of his funeral at 11AM pic.twitter.com/hdqYnbl62w
— Kyle Inskeep (@Kyle_Inskeep) March 9, 2018
K-9 Brik escorts fallen Boone Co Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Pickett to the church. We could hear him barking as the procession pulled out, he was in the car in front of his partner. 🐾💙 #jakestrong pic.twitter.com/rbYrJ5EkUd
— Jessica Hayes (@JessicaHayesTV) March 9, 2018
Matthew 5:9 – Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God. pic.twitter.com/ysbBejE8TU
— Ryan Liggett (@RyanLiggettNews) March 9, 2018
Deputy Pickett has been moved from the funeral home and is on the way to Connection Pointe Church in Brownsburg https://t.co/h7tnt15bp0 pic.twitter.com/u4nXN0RZRl
— CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) March 9, 2018
