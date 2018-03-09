Big improvements for Friday with a decent weekend shaping up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A much better start to the morning--no black ice or snow showers around!

Snow has moved off to our east and we’re under mostly clear skies. We’ll see some clouds build in through the afternoon and a temperature jump this afternoon. We only made it the 30s for the high yesterday.

Today, we'll be warmer with highs making it into the low 40s. A few rain and snow showers are possible this evening, but those will stay mainly to our far southern counties, with the rest of us staying dry. It will be another chilly evening with temperatures dipping to the mid 20s overnight.

The weekend doesn't look too bad. We’re dry Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s. We're mainly dry Sunday but could see a few flurries develop late Sunday evening, mainly to our south.