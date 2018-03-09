LIVESTREAM: Funeral service and procession for Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett
A chilly weekend for central Indiana

The Wright Word for this  weekend is CHILLY.

We’ll have a sunny, dry Saturday with highs in the 40s.

On Sunday, a strong storm system to our south will spread snow across the southern states with a chance for light snow across southern Indiana.

Also on Sunday, we turn our clocks ahead one hour as we change to Daylight Saving Time.

We’ll see an extended stretch of dry weather through most of next week. Although we’ll see sunny skies, temperatures will stay below average.

Central Indiana is in store for a streak of cool days.

Highs will be in the 40s Saturday.

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning.

We’ll have a few clouds and some gusty winds Sunday.

We’ll have a dry Monday.

Colder air moves by mid-week.

We’ll stay dry through Friday.

