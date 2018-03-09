1 in critical condition after roll over crash on near southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A roll over crash on the city’ near southwest side left a person in critical condition Friday afternoon.

The Wayne Township Fire Department said crews quickly extricated the victim at the scene near the intersection of Kentucky Ave. and Raymond St.

The victim was then taken to Eskenazi Hospital. There were no other injuries reported in the accident.

Police say it appears a road rage incident led a dump truck to strike the vehicle of the victim and another car.

All drivers at the scene were taken for a blood draw per Indiana state law.

Detectives are working to gather more information on the vehicle that left the scene.