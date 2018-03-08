Overnight snow leads to slick morning commute; breezy day ahead with high in the 30s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow showers overnight have left slick road conditions this morning.

Allow yourself extra time as you’re heading out the door. A few lingering snow showers and flurries are possible late this morning and then we’ll keep the clouds around in the afternoon.

Expect another cold day with highs only making it to the mid 30s.

We’re breezy again. The wind chill will make it feel more like it’s in the mid 20s this afternoon. Winter is sticking around.

We’re watching the chance for more snow and below average temperatures as we head into the weekend.