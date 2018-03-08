× Muncie police officer charged in domestic battery case, placed on administrative leave

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie police officer has been placed on administrative leave after his arrest in a domestic battery case.

According to court documents, a Delaware County sheriff’s deputy arrested Justin Daniel Thomas, 30, Wednesday. He’s accused of hitting a woman twice during a Feb. 26 incident at the Liberty Township home they share.

Thomas was charged with domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

His accuser contacted police on the afternoon of Feb. 28, two days after the alleged battery. According to court documents, the woman said Thomas hit her in the side of the head with an open hand and then punched her in the left side of her chest.

The woman went to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital to get treatment for her injuries, court documents said. A deputy noted that the incident left “bruising on the victim’s left side and a scrape on her thumb.” Investigators took photographs of the injuries.

Thomas was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond.