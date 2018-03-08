× Live coverage of Deputy Pickett’s funeral procession prompts programming changes Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On Friday, March 9, CBS4 will air live coverage of the funeral procession of fallen Deputy Jacob Pickett from 11 a.m. to about 5 p.m.

11 a.m. – The Price is Right will air on the CBS website after 7 p.m.

12:30 p.m. – The Young and the Restless will air at 2:08 a.m. Saturday

1:30 p.m. – The Bold and the Beautiful will air at 3:08 a.m. Saturday

2 p.m. – The Talk will air on channel 4.2

3 p.m. – Judge Mathis will air on channel 4.2 next week

4 p.m. – People’s Court will air on channel 4.2 next week

The coverage of the Boone County deputy’s funeral will also air on CBS4Indy.com and the CBS4 Facebook page.