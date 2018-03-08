Dog makes history as first deaf K9 officer in Washington after being deemed ‘unadoptable’

SEATTLE — A dog once deemed “unadoptable” has achieved an amazing first in Seattle.

Ghost, a pit bull mix, is the first deaf K9 officer in the state’s history.

KIRO reports Ghost had a rough start in life after being found homeless and deaf in Florida at three months of age. He had high energy and was indifferent to humans and needed extra help communicating.

Ghost was scheduled to be euthanized until Swamp Haven Humane got involved.

Workers found Olympic Peninsula Humane Society in Washington, which agreed to take him in.

Barb Davenport, with the Washington State Department of Corrections, found out about Ghost. She has been training narcotics search dogs for years. When she met Ghost, she said: “he was very focused and determined to locate his ball when thrown or hidden.”

Ghost is now two and a half years old and is certified a narcotics detection dog. He takes commands through hand signals and a vibration collar

He’ll live with his handler, Joe Henderson, permanently.