Crews pull woman from southeast side retention pond after car goes into water

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Emergency crews responded to a southeast side retention pond after a car went into the water.

The car was fully submerged in a pond at East Thompson Road and Five Points Road. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the location around 10 a.m.

Witnesses reported seeing the car go into the water with a woman behind the wheel. They said the driver appeared to be slumped over while going westbound on Thompson. The car hit a telephone pole while going through a roundabout and went into the pond. The car was quickly submerged in the water.

Dive teams from IFD, Greenwood and Pike Township were called to the scene to search for the car and driver. A witness helped guide the dive teams to the car, and divers pulled the driver, a woman who appeared to be in her late 50s or early 60s, out of the water.

She was transported to Eskenazi Hospital. IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith said rescuers had difficulty getting the car’s windows open; their tools kept breaking under the water.

A total of four divers went in; Greenwood divers were able to get the woman out.

“It’s a heart-wrenching accident,” Reith said. “IMPD is investigating. We don’t know why she went into the water, although witnesses did say she was slumped over the wheel.”

Reith said accounts from eyewitnesses allowed them to respond quickly to the scene. The retention pond is 30 or 40 feet deep, and without help from witnesses, locating the car could have taken much longer.