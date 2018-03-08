× Couple arrested in New Castle after trooper offers to give the a ride

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – A couple in New Castle was arrested on Wednesday night after an Indiana State Police trooper offered to give them a ride and recognized them as being wanted on warrants out of Henry County.

Police say a trooper saw the couple walking northbound on Cherrywood Avenue in New Castle around 9 p.m. It was cold, so the trooper pulled over and offered to give the couple a ride.

While speaking with the couple, the trooper immediately recognized them and knew they had active arrest warrants.

Gerald T. Hammond III, age 22, was arrested on warrants for escape; possession of meth; possession of a syringe; possession of paraphernalia; visiting a common nuisance; and criminal mischief.

Marissa Shelton, age 27, was arrested on warrants for possession of a syringe and OWI endangering. Further investigation by the troopers found that the couple was also in possession of a syringe and suspected meth.

Troopers transported the couple to the Henry County Jail.