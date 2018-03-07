Winter weather returns with early snow showers in central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Less than a week before we "spring forward," winter weather returns! This morning, we are tracking snow showers across central Indiana.

Low pressure will dominate our forecast for the next two days. Snow showers will track south and east Wednesday morning, then taper off by 8 a.m. After that, we anticipate drier skies but significantly cooler temperatures.

March snows are rare but not uncommon. In fact, historically, the National Weather Service says we've seen March snowfall in at least 133 recorded of our monitored weather years. The latest and largest March snow we had was March 19, 1906, when 15" of snow fell in Indianapolis. We've seen three snows as late as March 25 since the 1880s.

The good news: March is typically the fastest warming month of the year! In the past, we've seen an 80° day before!

Right now, the weekend doesn't look too bad. While it be cold through Thursday, temperatures moderate and are back to "normal" by Friday. Several systems will drop rain and snow chances Friday night into Saturday morning and then again Saturday morning into Sunday morning, but the daytime hours look mild.