VIDEO: Man accused of killing Deputy Pickett says he has ‘no remorse’ while walking into court

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The man accused of killing Deputy Jacob Pickett just arrived at the Boone County Courthouse for his initial hearing.

Anthony Baumgardt, 21, faces murder, drug, and gun charges after police say he shot Pickett last week.

Investigators were chasing Baumgardt and two other men after they fled the site of an unrelated attempted arrest last Friday. Prosecutor Todd Meyer says Baumgardt jumped from a fleeing car, and he ran around the corner of an apartment building with Deputy Pickett and his K9 partner Brik in pursuit.

Pickett was shot once in the head. Officers returned fire, wounding Baumgardt before taking him into custody.

According to court documents, Baumgardt told police, “I shot a cop” and when asked why he did it he answered, “Cause they were going to take me to jail.”

While police walked Baumgardt into court, he was asked if he was sorry for killing Pickett. Baumgardt repeated multiple times he has "no remorse." He also said he shot Pickett because he didn't want to get bit by a dog. Sheriff Mike Nielsen said, "That’s deputy Pickett’s dog, that’s Brik.”

Baumgardt replied, "Well I didn’t want to get bit by Brik."

Meyer says he’s leaning toward pursuing the death penalty in the case.