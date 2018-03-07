Two people arrested after man is stabbed near Seymour while playing ‘game’ on MegaBus

SEYMOUR, Ind. – Two people were arrested after police say a man was stabbed while “playing a game” on a MegaBus traveling through Indiana.

Officers with the Seymour Police Department and Indiana State Police troopers responded to a stabbing report around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to investigators, the stabbing occurred while the bus was traveling on I-65 southbound, just north of Seymour. Xavier Collins, 19, of Chicago, was transported to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour for non-life threatening injuries to his leg.

Lebria Graham, 19, of Chicago, was detained for questioning. The suspected weapon was recovered from the scene.

Detectives determined the pair was playing a “game” with a knife when Collins was stabbed in the leg. Graham was arrested on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon.

Collins became uncooperative in the investigation and provided a false name to investigators.  After being treated and released from the hospital, Collins was arrested on charges of obstruction of justice and false informing.

They were both transported to the Jackson County Jail.

