State fire marshal offering $5,000 reward for information about suspicious Delaware County fires

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in a series of suspicious fires in Delaware County.

The Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department responded on March 1 to a fire at a vacant home in the 4600 block of South Whitney Road. That’s located southeast of Muncie in a rural part of the county

Hours later, crews returned to the home and discovered it had been set on fire again. Sometime between the two fires, someone spray-painted graffiti on the side of the structure—something investigators believe was meant to “tag” the house.

A fire down the street at 7300 E. Gray View Lane on Feb. 26 also appeared suspicious, investigators said. Right now, they’re not sure if the three fires are connected.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is offering a reward of up to $5,000 in the case and urges anyone with information to call 1-800-382-4628.