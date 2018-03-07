For your money, for millions of Americans, they have or will soon receive a tax refund check this year and for others this is the time of the year they are receiving annual bonus payouts. These windfalls of money can be a great temptation or a great opportunity so says our financial expert, Andy Mattingly, who joins us now in studio.
Smart moves for cash windfalls
-
Tax bill begins to deliver bigger paychecks to employees
-
Potholes around town are vicious, report shows $730 million needed to fix them
-
Smart moves with that pay increase
-
NJ mom uses lottery ticket as bookmark for weeks, finds out it’s worth $5M
-
Tips on how to avoid budget busters
-
-
Complicated debt case leaves woman fighting to get money back
-
Why you should file your taxes early
-
Family goes to court over unmoved trailer home
-
Louisiana man charged in ‘Nigerian prince’ email scam
-
Be sure to double check your paycheck in February once tax changes go into effect
-
-
Check out how much you could save with tax bill calculator
-
Moldy kitchen turns into $17,000 nightmare for Indianapolis woman
-
Public money fuels Senate candidate’s publicity bid