No charges filed after rifle spotted in Columbus East teacher's truck

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A prosecutor says a southern Indiana teacher who left a rifle visible in his pickup truck parked on school grounds won’t face charges.

The Columbus Republic reports Bartholomew County Prosecutor Bill Nash reviewed the Columbus Police Department report about the rifle found last Thursday in the teacher’s truck and said he didn’t believe that the teacher intended to bring the gun to school.

The teacher told police he was coyote hunting the night before and mistakenly left the gun in his truck. Police say two students spotted the rifle in the front passenger side of the pickup and reported it to school officials, who then notified police.

Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. officials said the teacher was suspended as the investigation took place.