Mooresville man facing drug charges after meth is found during traffic stop

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. – A Mooresville man is facing drug charges after police say they found about half of a pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Owen County.

A state trooper stopped 34-year-old Darrell R. Moore on State Road 46 at US 231 for a traffic violation.

Moore was arrested, transported to the Owen County Jail and charged with dealing meth, possession of meth, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of a hypodermic syringe.

Anyone with illegal drug information is encouraged to contact the Bloomington Indiana State Police Post at 812-332-4411.