Man found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in connection with east side shooting death

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was convicted of voluntary manslaughter Tuesday in connection with an east side shooting death.

Marion County prosecutors say Robert Curry fatally shot Carl Rice in his chest in an apartment along Bankers Lane on May 14, 2016.

Curry and others present fled the scene and Rice’s body was discovered later in the day, according to the prosecutor’s office.

U.S. Marshals located Curry, Mariah Echols and Alexis Cole in a hotel room in Miamisburg, Ohio on May 25, 2016.

Both Echols and Cole were present at the time of the shooting and were charged for their individual roles in the crime. Echols pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit battery in October 2017. In November 2017, Cole pleaded guilty to carrying a handgun without a license, assisting a criminal and intimidation.

Curry is scheduled to be sentenced March 23.