Make-A-Wish puts on art party to help Noblesville boy with leukemia

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. - Children should be worried about recess and video games, not cancer.

“So how long did she have to do treatment for? Well, they just changed our protocol.”

It’s a conversation only they can understand.

Moms watching their children fight for their lives need time like this. That’s where Make-A-Wish steps in.

“I made a basketball and a shield, Captain America shield,” said 7-year-old Finn Stallings.

Meghan Stallings is able to relax a little easier over her son Finn’s leukemia with an art party at Kiln Creations in Noblesville.

Make-A-Wish puts on events like this to lighten the load.

“It’s really awesome, You know and Finn also had the opportunity to bowl the opening bowl for the Hoosier Classic Tournament. And that was through Make-A-Wish as well. He also had the opportunity at one time to kick the opening soccer ball for the Indy Eleven soccer team. So there’s been a variety of things, said Meghann Stallings.

On top of the fun experiences where kids get a day away from the hospital, Make-A-Wish also granted Finn a trip to Disney World...his big wish.

“It’s more than just the wish itself. It’s the wish journey, We want to be our family’s lives as long as possible. And we just want to be fresh on their minds and just give them a chance to get more involved with Make-A-Wish as well both during their wish and after their wish," said Haley Leas of Make-A-Wish.

In a year and a half, Finn’s mom expects he’ll be cancer free. Until then, she’s taking every chance to get him out of the hospital.

“It’s just a long journey. And we had to take it one day at a time, cause you just never know.” Said Meghan Stallings.

The kids each painted an extra tile for display in the Make-A-Wish office.

For more about Make-A-Wish, click here. http://oki.wish.org/