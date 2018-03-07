‘Jake loved helping other people’: Sister of slain deputy writes letter thanking community for support
LEBANON, Ind. – The sister of a Boone County deputy killed in the line of duty last week shared a message thanking everyone for the outpouring of support for her brother.
Deputy Jacob Pickett’s sister, Kristi, sent a message to CBS4 saying the kind words from supporters in the law enforcement and first responder community have meant so much to the family since the death of her brother.
She’s heartened by the response from the community and said her brother loved helping people. Here’s the message in its entirety:
First off, I would like to start with a huge thank you all the support we have gotten from fellow officers, EMT, and firefighters. The amount of dedication, hard work, and sacrifice you guys put to the community does not go unnoticed. Next, I would like to thank the community, the outreach, support, and kind words have meant so much to us in this time of need.
It has been great to hear how my brother was able to touch so many different lives and made such an impact in the community. Jake loved helping other people. He had such a big heart and had a great personality. He had a laugh that was contagious and always had a smile on his face.
Jake was also an animal person, especially Brik. If Brik was not by his side, he was talking about him. It was fitting that Brik was by his side on that fatal day. Our family has been devastated by what happened, there are two little boys who will now grow up without their daddy because of a senseless act of violence.
Again, I want to thank everyone for the support and condolences for this horrible time in our lives. I also want to say a quick thank you to Sheriff Nielsen and his daughter Taylor Nielsen [who] have also been there for the family every step of the way. I do not have enough thanks for the two of you.
Jake was very loved and will be missed by so many people.