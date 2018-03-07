× ‘Jake loved helping other people’: Sister of slain deputy writes letter thanking community for support

LEBANON, Ind. – The sister of a Boone County deputy killed in the line of duty last week shared a message thanking everyone for the outpouring of support for her brother.

Deputy Jacob Pickett’s sister, Kristi, sent a message to CBS4 saying the kind words from supporters in the law enforcement and first responder community have meant so much to the family since the death of her brother.

She’s heartened by the response from the community and said her brother loved helping people. Here’s the message in its entirety: