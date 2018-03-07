× Flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana’s governor is directing flags be lowered to half-staff in several central Indiana counties to honor Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Pickett.

Pickett was killed in the line of duty last Friday while assisting Lebanon police with a pursuit.

Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Boone, Hendricks, Tipton and Marion counties to be flown at half-staff to honor the fallen deputy.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day of his funeral, Friday, March 9.

Holcomb is also asking businesses and residents in those counties to lower their flags to half-staff to honor Pickett and his service to the community.