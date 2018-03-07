Charges filed against member of United States Marine Corps following hit-and-run crash that killed Army sergeant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Criminal charges are filed against a member of the United States Marine Corps following a hit and run crash that killed an Army sergeant.

The deadly crash took place late last month on Indy's near east side in the 4000 block of Southeastern Ave.

The crash took place on a rainy night in late February. An Army sergeant and his girlfriend were hit by a pickup truck that sped away from the scene. The crash killed 11-year veteran and father Joseph Nordstrom, while his girlfriend Angela survived with serious leg injuries.

“Her knees weren’t working and she had to crawl to Joe to beg him to stay for their son,” said a family friend Jennifer Stewart.

Stewart came to court to see the man accused of the crime, 58-year-old Michael Lipscomb.

After court Lipscomb stayed quiet despite some emotional words from Jennifer.

“I mean he killed a soldier who was also a father. Now his son is going to grow up without his dad. It’s awful. He’s a coward,” said Stewart.

Police say Lipscomb was seen on video the night of the crash leaving the scene. Days later the suspect surrendered his damaged truck to police leading to his arrest.

Court records show Lipscomb, who works for the United States Marine Corps, is charged with failure to remain at the scene of a deadly crash. Friends and family of the two victims wish the charges were more serious.

“He’s a prior military person who left a brother in the military in the road to die. We’re just hurting right now,” said Nordstrom’s brother Jason McCoy.

Nordstrom's family says they hope he's remembered for his life of service, not for how he died.

“I mean he was always willing to help somebody out. That’s why he joined the military and donated his organs, because he loved helping everybody out,” said McCoy.

Before the crash, McCoy says his brother had planned to deploy overseas again later this year.