Boone County Sheriff’s Office releases funeral procession route for fallen deputy

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has released the funeral procession route for Deputy Jacob Pickett, the officer fatally shot in the line of duty last Friday.

The procession will start at Connection Point Church in Brownsburg on Friday, where Pickett’s funeral will start at 11 a.m. It will pass through Lebanon and end at Crown Hill Cemetery, where the fallen officer will be laid to rest. The sheriff’s office has not provided a start time.

The visitation for Pickett will be held on Thursday at the Crown Hill Cemetery funeral home at 700 W. 38th St. in Indianapolis. It will last from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

From Connection Point Church Brownsburg:

SR 267 (Green St.) South

To SR 136 (Main St.) East

To Odell St South

To CR 400 N (Airport Rd.) East

To Ronald Reagan Parkway North

To 56th St. West

To Northfield Dr. North

To SR 267 North

To Boone County

Lebanon:

SR 267 north to Perry Worth Rd

North on Perry Worth Rd. to CR 100 South

West onto Indianapolis Ave

North to Main St. West

To Meridian St. North

To Washington St. West

To SR 39 (Lebanon St.) South

To I-65 South

Whitestown/Zionsville:

I-65 South to Exit 138

South on Indianapolis Road

To SR 267

Cross SR 267 Continuing on Indianapolis Road

To Whitestown Parkway

East on Whitestown Parkway

To Zionsville

To US 421 (Michigan Rd.) South

Indianapolis: