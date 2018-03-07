Boone County Sheriff’s Office releases funeral procession route for fallen deputy

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has released the funeral procession route for Deputy Jacob Pickett, the officer fatally shot in the line of duty last Friday.
The procession will start at Connection Point Church in Brownsburg on Friday, where Pickett’s funeral will start at 11 a.m. It will pass through Lebanon and end at Crown Hill Cemetery, where the fallen officer will be laid to rest. The sheriff’s office has not provided a start time.
The visitation for Pickett will be held on Thursday at the Crown Hill Cemetery funeral home at 700 W. 38th St. in Indianapolis. It will last from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
From Connection Point Church Brownsburg:
- SR 267 (Green St.) South
- To SR 136 (Main St.) East
- To Odell St South
- To CR 400 N (Airport Rd.) East
- To Ronald Reagan Parkway North
- To 56th St. West
- To Northfield Dr. North
- To SR 267 North
- To Boone County
Lebanon:
- SR 267 north to Perry Worth Rd
- North on Perry Worth Rd. to CR 100 South
- West onto Indianapolis Ave
- North to Main St. West
- To Meridian St. North
- To Washington St. West
- To SR 39 (Lebanon St.) South
- To I-65 South
Whitestown/Zionsville:
- I-65 South to Exit 138
- South on Indianapolis Road
- To SR 267
- Cross SR 267 Continuing on Indianapolis Road
- To Whitestown Parkway
- East on Whitestown Parkway
- To Zionsville
- To US 421 (Michigan Rd.) South
Indianapolis:
- US 421 South
- To 38th St. East
- East on 38th St. to Capital Avenue
- South on Capital Avenue to West 34th Street
- West on 34th St.
- To Crown Hill Cemetery