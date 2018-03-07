× Authorities: Four children lucky after east side crash, car seats not secured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Firefighters were extremely worried after discovering three car seats were not properly secured in a car crash that sent four children to the hospital.

Just before 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of E. Washington and Cecil Ave. on the report of a car accident involving a white car and a van.

Witnesses told firefighters at the scene the white car stopped suddenly and the van had no where to go, thus striking it.

Four children were sent to Riley Children’s Hospital to be checked out, with three of them reportedly sustaining minor injuries. IFD said the improper restraint allowed the seats to move during the crash, which caused the children to sustain injury.

For more information about the IFD Car Seat program, click here and someone from the Fire and Life Safety Division will get back to you.