Woman overcome with emotion after delivering pizza to church, getting large tip

CHICAGO – Their kindness brought her to tears.

On Sunday, Feb. 25, Domino’s delivery driver Monique Hall arrived at New Life Covenant Church with the church’s pizza order. The pastor brought her up to the stage and presented her with a $100 tip for the delivery.

The church, located in Chicago’s Humboldt Park, challenged its members to honor people throughout the month of February.

Pastor Wilfredo De Jesús also called upon the congregation to join him in giving Hall a tip. As church members came up to the stage one after another, Hall became overwhelmed with emotion.

“I was nervous. I did not understand why so many people had stood up for a pizza delivery person,” Hall told WGN.

“I definitely wasn’t expecting it, but I knew that I had been struggling for a long time being a single parent, and not having their father in their life, it takes a real damper on you, especially trying to make ends meet,” Hall said. “So when they did that, I was overwhelmed and I was shocked. I felt so loved by them—all I could do was cry.”

But the big tip wasn’t the only thing the church offered. The pastor also gave her a Bible, a gift bag and a prayer.

“We want you to know that you’re welcome here,” the pastor said during the prayer. “You’ll always remember this day that you were marked by God. It could have been any other restaurant, any other person, but it was you.”

Hall told WGN that she made sure to spread the church’s message by sharing the tip with her coworkers. Many of them, she noted, were also struggling.

“So it was only right that I give to them, since I was given to.”

The video of the special moment has been viewed more than 5.5 million times.