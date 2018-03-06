Whitestown honors fallen deputy with video of him and his K9 partner in action

Posted 10:23 pm, March 6, 2018, by

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – The Town of Whitestown released a video Tuesday honoring Jacob Pickett, the Boone County deputy fatally shot in the line of duty Friday.

In the video, we get a glimpse at the close relationship between the officer and his K9 partner, Brik. The two demonstrated how they would search for narcotics and apprehend suspects.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen says Brik is in good hands and he’ll eventually live with Pickett’s family.

The funeral for the deputy will take place Friday, with visitation on Thursday.

The suspects in the shooting were formally charged Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s