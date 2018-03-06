Video shows gentlemen’s club owner attack Indy Councilman Jeff Miller at meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warning: Video above may contain profanities

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis City-County Councilman Jeff Miller was attacked at an Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County meeting Monday morning.

The aftermath of the attack was captured on video. You can hear commotion and witnesses gasp before the camera pans to a tussle in the back of the room. Miller can be seen walking away from the commotion off-balanced, dazed, and his tie crooked.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday, 51-year-old Jeffery Moe, owner of Lenny's Gentlemen's Club on West Morris Street, was at the meeting to testify on behalf of his friend.

During the meeting, Moe yelled at Miller, grabbed him in a “rude and insolent manner by the throat with both hands,” picked the councilman up and struck his head against a marble wall at least two times, the affidavit says.

The MCSO provides security for the City-County Building, and they summoned an IMPD officer to the scene. Moe was arrested and charged with strangulation, battery resulting in bodily injury, criminal confinement, and disorderly conduct.

While police gathered information, Moe said “Yes I cleaned his clock and I’ll do it again,” according to the affidavit. Moe also reportedly claimed Miller was a child molester and that the councilor continued to try and end his business and slander his family name.

Miller was checked out by medics and released. He spoke with CBS4 after the incident, saying nothing like this has ever happened to him before. Miller claims the attack was the result of the man’s displeasure with his work as a councilman.

Miller is currently facing child molestation charges after being accused of inappropriately touching girls in his Fountain Square home.