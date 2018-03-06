Two Indy natives will serve the National Space Council

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Two Hoosiers will help shape the future of space exploration, serving as members of the new Users Advisory Group for the National Space Council.

David Wolf, a decorated NASA astronaut, and Fred Klipsch, a businessman and philanthropist, both grew up in Indianapolis and later graduated from Purdue University. Now, they’ll both be part of an advisory group in a partnership with NASA.

Their goal: Molding our country’s future space policy.

The original space council was disbanded more than 20 years ago. President Trump's administration re-established the council over the summer. Last month, Vice President Mike Pence announced that Wolf and Klipsch would serve on the council with 27 other individuals.

"It’s truly exciting to talk about what happens in orbit around the earth," Klipsch said.

"This country is a great country. We should improve our education and we should be more focused on what happens in outer space, and I think being involved in both of those initiatives for me is very satisfying," Klipsch said.

Klipsch is also investing in higher education locally. He and his wife Judy recently donated a 12 million dollar gift to Marion University to fund its Educators College. Part of that money created a scholarship to support disadvantaged students who want to become educators.

Marian University has renamed the college the Fred S. Klipsch Educators College.