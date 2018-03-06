× Standoff drags on for hours in Terre Haute in wake of fatal shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A SWAT standoff in Terre Haute has dragged on for more than 12 hours.

According to WTHI, the incident started Monday night with a shooting at a home located at 2124 Putnam St. in which one person was killed and another person was seriously wounded.

The suspect ended up at a home at 2214 1st Ave.; when officers responded to that location, the suspect fired at them, police said.

A resident reported hearing 17 gunshots in about 30 minutes. Reporters heard several loud bangs in the late night hours.

Multiple law enforcement agencies SWAT teams were called to the scene, and police closed off several blocks around 1st Avenue in response.

Terre Haute police are asking parents not to let their children walk through the area. Some neighbors haven’t been able to return to their homes as the standoff continues.