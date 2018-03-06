× Six years strong – Indianapolis airport named best in North America once again

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis International Airport has been named the best airport in North America for the sixth straight year.

“This is more than another award; it’s a demonstration of relentless year-over-year dedication to customer satisfaction,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez.

The airport was selected by travelers to receive the 2017 Airport Service Quality Award by the Airports Council International – naming Indianapolis the Best Airport in North America for airports serving more than 2 million passengers per year.

In addition, Indianapolis was named the Best Airport by Size and Region, representing North America with 5-15 million passengers.

This is the sixth year in a row that the Indy airport has been recognized with this honor, and the seventh year overall.

Each airport is rated based on 34 key performance indicators, such as airport access, check-in, security screening, stores and restaurants and restrooms. Annually, ACI representatives administer more than 600,000 surveys in 41 languages across 84 countries.

More than 300 airports around the globe elect to participate in the survey.

The Indy airport serves more than 8.5 million travelers each year, averaging 145 daily flights.