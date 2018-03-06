× Police investigate after man killed outside Lawrence strip mall

LAWRENCE, Ind. – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot outside of a strip mall in Lawrence.

The shooting occurred in the 4200 block of North Franklin Road just after 11:30 a.m. Police at the scene say a man was shot in the chest. He was transported to Methodist Hospital in critical condition where he later passed away.

Some people at the scene were taken in for questioning. There have been no arrests made at this time.

This is the second homicide of the year in Lawrence.