Lebanon police chief wounded suspect accused of killing Boone County deputy

LEBANON, Ind. – Lebanon’s police chief shot the man accused of killing Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett.

Police sources told CBS4 that Chief Tyson Warmoth rounded the corner seconds after Pickett was shot and returned fire Friday morning, hitting Anthony Baumgardt.

Officials said Friday that Pickett wouldn’t survive his wounds. He was taken off life support this week and his funeral is scheduled for Friday.

Baumgardt was treated for his wounds and transferred to the Hamilton County Jail to await his initial court appearance. Formal charges in the case are expected to be outlined during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

Warmoth has been the police chief in Lebanon since 2016 and has spent 20 years on the force.

He’s been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.