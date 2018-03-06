× IUPUI student student struck by vehicle in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An IUPUI student has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Indianapolis.

First responders were called to the scene at the intersection of N. West St. and W. Michigan St. at about 7:21 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the student was crossing West St. when a driver going northbound on the road struck them.

While swerving to attempt to avoid the pedestrian, police say the vehicle then struck another car.

The student was taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.