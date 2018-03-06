Greenfield police search for man in orange car after report of attempted child abduction

File image

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Greenfield police are searching for a man in an orange car after a report of a possible child abduction attempt this morning.

Officers with the Greenfield Police Department were dispatched to the Greenfield Village Apartments Tuesday around 7:15 a.m.

A mother reported that her daughter saw a burnt orange four-door midsized passenger car make several laps around the apartment complex before stopping at the bus stop and asking her to get in the vehicle. The bus arrived about that time and the juvenile got on the bus.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was described as a white male with a “buzz hair cut” and wearing a black shirt.

The Greenfield Police Department is asking that that anyone who has seen a vehicle matching that description in the area of Greenfield Village Apartments this morning to contact them at 317-477-4410.

