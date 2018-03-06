Foggy start gives way to high in the 50s; rain and snow arriving soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, getting into the mid to upper 50s, but enjoy it while you can because some significant changes are on the way!

We'll start with dense fog out the door, likely impacting your drive into work. Visibility continues to worsen throughout our western viewing area. As of 5 a.m., Indianapolis was down to three-tenths of a mile.

We anticipate increasing cloud coverage through the midday hours. Around 2 p.m., we open up our window for rain chances. It's not until the late evening and overnight hours that the rain will turn to scattered snow.

Not everyone will see moisture, but those who do may want to plan for a couple extra minutes on the road Wednesday morning. Snow will turn back to rain before tapering off by lunch time. We'll call it mostly cloudy and breezy into Wednesday night.

Once this system passes through, temperatures decrease dramatically. We'll only top off in the 30s midweek.