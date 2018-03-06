Driver in hit-and-run crash that killed Army sergeant turns himself in

Posted 7:30 pm, March 6, 2018, by , Updated at 07:44PM, March 6, 2018

Joseph Nordstrom

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man has been arrested in connection with Saturday’s hit-and-run crash that killed an Army sergeant on the east side.

IMPD says 58-year-old Michael Lipscomb turned himself in Tuesday. He’s being charged with failing to stop at an accident resulting in death and failing to stop at an accident resulting in serious bodily injury.

Authorities were called to the scene in the 4000 block of Southeastern Ave. just after 3 a.m. Saturday. When first responders arrived, they found  30-year-old Joseph Nordstrom and 36-year-old Angie Ruhlig had been struck.

Despite life-saving efforts, Nordstrom died from his injuries. Police did not provide an updated condition for Ruhlig.

Nordstrom’s family told CBS4 that he was an 11-year veteran with the Army Reserves, including a tour in Afghanistan. He planned on deploying overseas later this year to work on Black Hawk helicopters.

CBS4 is working to acquire a mug shot of Lipscomb.

