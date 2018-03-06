Central Indiana will see snow showers tonight through Wednesday

Posted 4:45 pm, March 6, 2018, by

Winter is not over yet and this will be a colder week of weather. A series of cold fronts will bring several chances for snow.

As we cool down tonight rain will change to snow and snow showers will continue through Wednesday.

We’ll have dry, chilly Thursday with highs  in the mid-30s.

Snow showers will be likely Friday night through Saturday morning.

Light snow will be likely Sunday.

Low temperatures will fall below freezing overnight.

Wednesday will be a windy, colder day.

Snow showers will continue Wednesday morning.

Snow showers will taper off Wednesday afternoon.

We’ll stay cloudy on Thursday.

Rain and snow amounts will be minimal.

Snow showers will develop Friday night.

Snow showers will continue Saturday morning.

Light snow is likely Sunday.

