× Central Indiana will see snow showers tonight through Wednesday

Winter is not over yet and this will be a colder week of weather. A series of cold fronts will bring several chances for snow.

As we cool down tonight rain will change to snow and snow showers will continue through Wednesday.

We’ll have dry, chilly Thursday with highs in the mid-30s.

Snow showers will be likely Friday night through Saturday morning.

Light snow will be likely Sunday.

Low temperatures will fall below freezing overnight.

