Broadway hit ‘Hamilton’ coming to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s the news theater fans in Indianapolis have been waiting to hear for a long time – Broadway megahit “Hamilton: An American Musical” is coming to Indianapolis.

Even though presenting company Broadway in Indianapolis made the announcement on Tuesday morning at the same time they announced the 2018 – 2019 schedule, it will actually not arrive in the Circle City until the 2019 – 2020 season. A specific date for the musical has not yet been determined. More specifics will be announced at a later date.