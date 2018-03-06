Broadway hit ‘Hamilton’ coming to Indianapolis

Posted 12:26 pm, March 6, 2018, by

"Hamilton," is a hip-hop retelling of America's first treasury secretary Alexander Hamilton, has been both a cultural and financial phenomenon since opening on Broadway in the summer of 2015.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s the news theater fans in Indianapolis have been waiting to hear for a long time – Broadway megahit “Hamilton: An American Musical” is coming to Indianapolis.

Even though presenting company Broadway in Indianapolis made the announcement on Tuesday morning at the same time they announced the 2018 – 2019 schedule, it will actually not arrive in the Circle City until the 2019 – 2020 season. A specific date for the musical has not yet been determined. More specifics will be announced at a later date.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s