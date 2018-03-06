× Authorities discover body of missing Westfield woman inside vehicle in pond

WESTFIELD, Ind. – A missing Westfield woman was found inside her car in a retention pond Tuesday afternoon.

Officers discovered the body of 73-year-old Nancy Gillett after pulling the vehicle from the water near the intersection of 146th Street and Carey Road shortly before 3 p.m.

A Statewide Silver Alert was issued for Gillett on Feb. 28 after she disappeared on Feb. 26. Police said Gillett was last seen driving her red 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse convertible, the car recovered Tuesday.

The day before the discovery of the vehicle, police sent out a reminder that the woman was still missing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Westfield Police Department at (317) 773-1300.