Winter returns to central Indiana this week

Winter is not over yet and this will be a colder week of weather. A series of cold fronts will bring several chances for snow.

We’ll have gutsy southwest winds on Tuesday and a few showers are likely in the afternoon.

As we cool down Tuesday night rain will change to snow and snow showers will continue through Wednesday.

We’ll have dry, chilly Thursday with highs in the mid-30s.

Snow showers will be likely Friday night through Saturday morning.

Light snow will be likely Sunday.

A few snow showers are possible north of Kokomo overnight.

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday.

Precipitation amounts this week will be light.

