Teaching assistant at Anderson High School accused of having sex with two students

ANDERSON, Ind. – A teaching assistant at Anderson High School is accused of having sexual relationships with two students.

Brody Pickering, 19, is in the Madison County Jail on a $10,000 bond for two counts of Level 5 Felony Child Seduction and two counts of Level 6 Felony Official Misconduct.

Detectives with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department say they were investigating a case where Pickering allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student in February 2018 when they say they found out he also had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student last fall.

He’s been working as a teaching assistant since October 2017.

